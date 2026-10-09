Utah County man allegedly detains 'doorbell ditchers' with Taser

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 12:01 p.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
A Saratoga Springs man who allegedly used a Taser to detain four children who were doorbell ditching was arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping.

A Saratoga Springs man who allegedly used a Taser to detain four children who were doorbell ditching was arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

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SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man is facing potential felony charges for allegedly detaining four children who were "doorbell ditching" and threatening them with a Taser.

Tyson Dean Powers, 55, was booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday night for investigation of four counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Saratoga Springs police were called to a neighborhood Thursday evening on a report of a "disturbance" and found four juveniles, according to a police booking affidavit.

"I was told that the juveniles were doorbell ditching houses (and) were then followed by a man in a white SUV. The man then cornered the juveniles in a yard and used a Taser activating it multiple times to keep the kids in place while telling the kids to contact (their) parents," the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

A neighbor eventually "came out and yelled at the man to go home," the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not state the ages of the juveniles or if any of them were actually tased.

Powers was arrested "due to the offender detaining the juveniles with use of force by a dangerous weapon," according to the affidavit. "I am requesting the offender be held without bail. It also should be noted the potential for flight risk of the offender due to the fact he is a Delta Air Lines pilot."

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