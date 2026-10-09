Paramount to develop Cyberpunk 2077 film, lifting CD Projekt RED's shares

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Oct 9 — Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film ​set in the universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside producer Lorenzo ‌di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which ⁠sent the Polish game ​developer's shares 3% ⁠higher in early Friday trading.

"We're excited about ‌Paramount as a ‌future partner who shares our creative ambitions ⁠for the Cyberpunk franchise," ⁠Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X late on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate ‌time."

• CD Projekt RED ​told Reuters it had nothing to add beyond Nowakowski's post

• Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Cyberpunk 2077 had sold 40 million copies as of July 3, with its "Phantom Liberty" expansion ​selling 15 million

• As of July 31, ‌CD Projekt RED had ‌184 ⁠developers working on a sequel to the 2020 title, with no launch date announced yet

• Paramount's involvement should help sustain interest ahead ‌of the next Cyberpunk ​instalment, Erste analyst Krzysztof ‌Tkocz said

(Reporting by ⁠Rafal ​Nowak and Marta Maciag in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)