KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 6 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — All three local teams are back in action this week. Can all three local FBS schools get a win on the same weekend for the first time this season?

Both BYU and Utah State kick off the weekend with Friday night games (don't forget to set your picks!) against Iowa State and Washington State, respectively. BYU will be without starting running back LJ Martin and linebacker Isaiah Glasker, but will it make a difference against Iowa State?

On Saturday, we have two national games with North Carolina looking for a win on the road against a hot Pittsburgh, and then USC traveling to a Penn State squad looking for answers after back-to-back losses.

The night concludes when Utah returns to action at home to welcome home Kansas in a "white out" setting at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes have started hot, but will the bye week slow them down?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.