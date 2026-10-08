Wanted fugitive leads police on chase, crashes through TRAX crossing arms

KEARNS — A wanted fugitive who allegedly escaped from federal custody was arrested Wednesday night after leading police on an extended chase which at one point included the fleeing suspect crashing through the downed crossing arms for a TRAX train.

Gabriel J. Brown, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of destruction of critical infrastructure, two counts of failing to stop for police, reckless driving, drug possession, and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

Brown was spotted driving near 4200 West and 5400 South on Wednesday and an officer attempted to pull him over for a routine traffic violation, according to a police booking affidavit. Instead, police say Brown fled.

"I observed (Brown) fail to stop at two separate stop signs, as well as the red light at the intersection of 5400 South and 4015 West," the affidavit states.

Officers who responded to assist also attempted to stop Brown near 6200 South and the Bangerter Highway, but Brown "fled from assisting officers who were attempting the second stop," according to the affidavit.

Police say Brown's vehicle was then "spiked" in Murray and he "crashed his vehicle into a UTA crossing arm at the intersection of an oncoming TRAX line causing the train to stop," the affidavit states.

Brown continued into a nearby residential area where he got out of his car and ran, police say. Officers with police K9's arrested Brown after chasing him across several yards, according to the affidavit.

Officers found Brown was carrying a "black fixed knife in a black sheath in his front right pocket," as well as a small bag of meth, the affidavit states.

Police say Brown "is a fugitive of justice and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service."

According to court records, Brown was convicted in federal court of firearms violations and sentenced in 2024 to 4½ years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised probation.

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons website, Brown "escaped" on Sept. 28. Additional details on that escape were not immediately available.

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