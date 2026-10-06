FAA investigating after Delta plane hits an Air Canada jet at LAX

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CNN — Washington, DC (CNN) — The wing of a Delta Air Lines plane taxiing for takeoff hit the tail of an Air Canada jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Delta Flight 7's left wingtip clipped the horizontal stabilizer, a part of the tail, of Air Canada Flight 785 as it was being towed to its gate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We just felt a shudder there. Is everything looking ok?" the Air Canada pilot asked a ground controller in audio captured by ATC.com.

"It looks like we are having an issue with the wing tip," the Delta pilot told the controller. "I don't know if you can see from your position."

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Photos of the aircraft posted on social media showed minor damage to the wingtip and tail of the aircraft.

The Air Canada plane, a Boeing 777, had just arrived from Toronto. Airline spokesperson Sean Davidson confirmed the incident to CNN and said the aircraft would be taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

Delta's Airbus A350 is also being inspected by airline maintenance crews. It was heading to Tokyo with 275 passengers and 15 crew on board.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and firefighters checking the planes didn't find any problems, according to the ATC audio.