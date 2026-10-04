Locals in the NFL: Rashid Shaheed's spark helps Seahawks hold off Chargers

Former Weber State wideout Rashid Shaheed was a difference maker in a Seahawks 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

That's exactly why the Seahawks made their move for Shaheed.

Few could have predicted the level of importance he would take on after a midseason trade sent the former Wildcat from underachieving New Orleans to Seattle, but his speed, return ability and big-play threat have made him more than a luxury piece for the eventual Super Bowl champions. Shaheed has become another weapon capable of flipping field position, stretching defenses and changing games with one touch.

RASHID SHAHEED RUSHING TOUCHDOWN 🏈 @LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MqtXgnL7yI — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Already known as a special teams ace in the kick and punt return game, Shaheed's explosiveness was on display Sunday when he lined up in the backfield, took a toss from Sam Darnold, turned the corner and sliced through the Chargers' defense for a 28-yard touchdown.

He also caught one pass for 20 yards and added 95 return yards.

The fifth-year player now has seven catches for 73 yards and 37 rushing yards on offense. Shaheed also has 79 punt return yards and 273 yards on kickoff returns.

Seattle does not need Shaheed to carry the offense every week. But in a season defined by timely contributions from every corner of the roster, the former Weber State standout again showed why his speed and versatility have become so valuable.

One touch can change a drive, one return can tilt the field, and one well-timed burst can swing a game. Shaheed delivered all three on Sunday.

Detroit Lions (2-2)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back caught one pass for 17 yards, and played on special teams

Carolina Panthers (2-2)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring)

Placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker returned from a one-week absence to record nine tackles, a tackle for a loss, and one QB hit on defense

Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety finished with three tackles on defense

Minnesota Vikings (4-0)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker finished with two tackles for a loss on defense

Linebacker finished with two tackles for a loss on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, DB, Utah: Reserve defensive back had one tackle on special teams

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Active but did not play in Week 4

Active but did not play in Week 4 Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose played 31 snaps on defense and three snaps on offense

Starting nose played 31 snaps on defense and three snaps on offense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver was targeted twice but did not catch a pass on offense

Reserve receiver was targeted twice but did not catch a pass on offense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made three tackles on special teams

Reserve linebacker made three tackles on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled three tackles on defense

Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Was 4-for-4 on field goals with a long of 48. Made his only extra point attempt

Was 4-for-4 on field goals with a long of 48. Made his only extra point attempt Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had two tackles and was credited with one pass defended

Starting cornerback had two tackles and was credited with one pass defended Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Inactive for Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)

No locals on the active roster

Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 20 yards on offense and had two carries for 33 yards and a touchdown; returned two punts for 12 yards, and three kickoffs for 83 yards on special teams

Reserve receiver caught one pass for 20 yards on offense and had two carries for 33 yards and a touchdown; returned two punts for 12 yards, and three kickoffs for 83 yards on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker recorded one tackle on special teams

Denver Broncos (2 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense

Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 4

Inactive for Week 4 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker has one tackle on special teams

San Francisco 49ers (4-0)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had seven tackles and two passes defended on defense

#49ers Fred Warner with a BIG hit https://t.co/QDzNZHTEZ2 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 4, 2026

Washington Commanders (1-3)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Reserve lineman did not play on offense

Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

No locals on the active roster

Tennessee Titans (0-4)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker led Titans with eight tackles on defense

Starting linebacker led Titans with eight tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety finished with one tackle on defense

Reserve safety finished with one tackle on defense Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only played on special teams

Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Backup quarterback completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards after replacing injured starter Lamar Jackson on offense

New England Patriots (2-2)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve offensive tackle played 20 snaps on offense and special teams

Reserve offensive tackle played 20 snaps on offense and special teams Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker finished with six tackles while playing every snap on defense

Starting linebacker finished with six tackles while playing every snap on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played two snaps

Reserve tight end played two snaps Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted four times for an average of 52 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded seven tackles on defense

Starting safety recorded seven tackles on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught one pass for 7 yards on offense

Starting tight end caught one pass for 7 yards on offense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end played 14 snaps on offense

Dalton Kincaid first 2 weeks: 12 receptions 225 yards 1 TD Kincaid last 2 weeks: 3 receptions 45 yards 0 TD Joe Brady after Sunday's game: "There's no reason Dalton Kincaid should have two targets … I gotta find a way to get the ball in his hands." https://t.co/9oEriE4uSm — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

New York Jets (1-3)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Missed his fourth consecutive game after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury

Chicago Bears (3-1)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back did not record a stat on defense

Starting defensive back did not record a stat on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback played only on special teams

Reserve cornerback played only on special teams Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

No locals on the active roster

Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3

Placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 41.5 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

No locals on the active roster

Houston Texans (0-4)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught two passes for nine yards on offense

Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had eight carries for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season, caught two passes for seven yards on offense

Reserve running back had eight carries for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season, caught two passes for seven yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver played only on special teams

Tyler Allgeier gets loose for a 22-yard TD 🔥 AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/L5ErkYSgh6 — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

New York Giants (3-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker finished with one tackle

Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned three punts for 59 yards, including a long of 41 yards, on special teams

Eagles special teams showing out 👏 📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/QgJgQoxDId — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Caught nine passes for a game-high 125 yards, finished with one carry for two yards and a touchdown on offense

Puka Nacua walks in for the TD! @LARvsPHI on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wtqqYlOwhW — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Green Bay Packers (2-2)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 22-of-30 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Starting quarterback completed 22-of-30 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back carried four times for 30 yards and caught one pass for five yards on offense

A @Packers 4th & Goal TD thanks to Jordan Love and Matthew Golden! 📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/f0Kc3IwKBj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety finished with one tackle on defense

Reserve safety finished with one tackle on defense Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had three tackles on defense

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 17 carries for 93 yards and three receptions for 33 yards on offense

Jaylen Warren takes the pitch and picks up 24 @PITvsCLE on Prime Video Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/xvHkQVoiTf — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026

Cleveland Browns (3-1)