Report: Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (leg) out 10-12 weeks

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Oct 05 (Field Level Media) - Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is set ​to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks with the left leg injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve, according ‌to a report by Locked On Panthers on Monday.

However, Panthers coach Paul Maurice appeared to ⁠refute the report when asked ​about Barkov's timeline later Monday.

"Do ⁠not bet your hard-earned money on that one," Maurice said, adding ‌that Barkov is still ‌meeting with doctors and the team will have another update ⁠Tuesday. "I know you can bet on ⁠everything these days, but hang on to your cash. ... If I don't know, nobody else does."

Barkov sustained the injury during the second period of Florida's 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He was vying for the puck along the boards ‌when he was pushed by Sharks defenseman ​Darnell Nurse, causing Barkov to fall to the ice with his knee at an awkward angle.

Barkov remained on the ice for several moments before retreating to the locker room.

It was just Barkov's second game back after he missed the entire 2025-26 season due to torn ligaments in his right knee.

He was placed on long-term IR ​Saturday, meaning he'll be forced to miss a minimum of 10 games. ‌The reported timeline ‌would align ⁠with Barkov returning to action in mid-December or early January.

Barkov, 31, is a two-time Stanley Cup winner and a three-time Selke Trophy recipient (2021, 2024, 2025) as the NHL's best defensive forward, leading the Panthers to ‌consecutive Stanley Cups in 2023-24 ​and 2024-25.

He boasts franchise records for ‌goals (286), assists (496), points (782) and ⁠games played (806) ​since being selected with the second overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

(--Field ​Level Media)