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Oct 5 — David Ellison's Paramount Skydance on Monday named the executive team that would lead the company after it closes its ​acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery in a deal that hands him control over some of the world's largest media and entertainment assets.

The deal is expected to close on ‌Tuesday, following which the combined company is to be called Skydance. It would mark an end to a saga that saw ⁠a back-and-forth bidding war among several suitors.

A full ​executive leadership list is expected soon after closing.

Here ⁠are some details on Skydance's top brass:

ENTERPRISE LEADERSHIP

Name Role at From Past Experience and Other

Skydance Details

David Chairman Paramount Ellison, current chairman and

Ellison and CEO CEO ‌of Paramount, led the

acquisition ‌of Warner Bros

Discovery after Skydance

Media, which he founded in

2010, acquired Paramount.

Ynon Co-CEO; Mattel Kreiz, former CEO of ⁠Mattel,

Kreiz Director also led Europe's Endemol and

YouTube channel network Maker

Studios. He ⁠will oversee the

new Skydance's day-to-day

operations.

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Name Role at From Past Experience and

Skydance Other Details

Andy President; Paramount Currently COO of

Gordon Director Paramount. He was

previously a partner

at RedBird Capital

Partners, where he led

its Los Angeles office

and Technology, Media

and Telecom investment

team.

Dennis CFO Paramount Currently Paramount's

Cinelli CFO and a former

Paramount board

member. He was CFO of

Scale AI, held senior

leadership roles at

Uber and was CFO of GE

Ventures.

Makan Chief Legal Paramount Currently Paramount's

Delrahim Officer and chief legal officer.

President, He has held senior

Global posts at DOJ, the

Corporate White House, the ‌US

Affairs Senate and the Office

of the US Trade

Representative.

Dane Chief Paramount Previously served as

Glasgow Product (joined VP of ​Product

Officer September Management at

Facebook. He held

senior leadership

positions in product,

design, engineering,

and general management

at Google, eBay and

Microsoft.

Rebecca Chief Paramount Held senior leadership

Mall Marketing roles across the

Officer entertainment and

technology industries,

including at William

Morris Endeavor,

Paramount Pictures,

and Google.

Melissa Chief Paramount Currently Paramount's

Zukerman Communicatio chief communications

ns Officer officer, before which

she spent 18 years as

managing partner of a

communications and

public relations

advisory firm.

BUSINESS LEADERS

Name Role at From Past Experience and

Skydance Other Details

Casey Co-Chair and WBD Currently serves as

Bloys Chief Chairman and CEO, HBO

Content and Max Content. He

Officer, joined HBO in 2004 and

Skydance DTC rose through roles

including Executive

Vice President of HBO

Programming and

President of HBO

Programming.

George Co-Chair and Paramount He has been in charge

Cheeks Chief of CBS Studios for the

Content past six ​years and

Officer, Co-CEO of Paramount

Skydance TV Global.

Dana Co-Chair, Paramount Served as Chief

Goldberg Skydance Creative Officer

Motion of Skydance Media,

Picture having joined in 2010

Group as President of

Production.

Josh Co-Chair, Paramount Former president of

Greenstei Skydance Sony Motion Picture

n Motion Group.

Picture

Group

James Co-Chairman, WBD Creative force ‌behind

Gunn DC Studios WBD's 2025 ‌blockbuster

Superman and the

Guardians ⁠of the

Galaxy franchise.

Peter Co-Chairman, WBD Previously founded and

Safran DC Studios led The Safran

Company, producing

globally successful

franchises including

The Conjuring, Aquaman

and Shazam!

Jean-Bria Co-Chair and WBD Most recently served

c Chief as CEO and President

Perrette Business of Global Streaming

Officer, and Games for Warner

Skydance TV Bros Discovery.

and Skydance Earlier, he spent 11

DTC years at NBCUniversal,

where he helped create

Hulu.

NEWS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Name Role at From Past Experience and

Skydance Other Details

Mark Chairman and WBD Previously served as

Thompson Editor-in-Ch President and CEO of

ief, CNN the ‌New York Times

Worldwide Company. From 2004 ​to

2012, he was

director-general of

the British

Broadcasting

Corporation.

Bari Editor-in-Ch Paramount Weiss is also the

Weiss ief, CBS Editor-in-Chief ‌of the

News Free Press, which was

acquired ⁠by Skydance

in 2025. She ​worked on

the opinion pages of

the New York Times and

the Wall Street

Journal.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Shreya Biswas)