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NEW YORK, Oct 4 — A shooting ​early on Sunday at a Georgia block party left two people dead ‌and almost three dozen injured, some critically, local ⁠and state officials ​said.

Dooly County Sheriff ⁠Craig Peavy told a news conference ‌that two men, ‌aged 21 and 23, were shot ⁠dead in Vienna, ⁠Georgia, about 135 miles (216 km) south of Atlanta. Thirty-five people were injured, mostly by gunshot wounds, officials told reporters.

They said hundreds of people had ‌attended the event, which ​came at the end of Dooly County High School's homecoming week.

Authorities do not believe there is a remaining threat to the public, but have not publicly named any suspects or persons of ​interest, and have not identified a ‌motive for ‌the ⁠shooting.

"We don't want to presume as to what caused it," said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Those wounded ‌range in age ​from 14 to ‌51, officials said.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sergio Non and Neil ​Fullick)