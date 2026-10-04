Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton suffer injuries

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Oct 05 (Field Level Media) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton were injured during Sunday's game at Las Vegas.
Rice suffered a hamstring injury after corralling a first-down pass from Patrick Mahomes in the right flat during the first quarter of the Chiefs' 30-27 win. Rice had room to run but limped toward the sideline and out of bounds at the Kansas City 36 after a five-yard gain. Rice remained on the sideline, stretching and chatting with Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder. He didn't return to the game.
Thornton suffered a gruesome left ankle injury in the fourth quarter after reeling in a 55-yard pass from Mahomes. Treydan Stukes tackled Thornton from behind and the two got twisted as they fell to the ground. Thornton celebrated the catch by raising his right arm toward the stands. But he crumbled to the ground as soon as he tried to stand, and his left ankle was twisted in the other direction.
"It doesn't look good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Thornton's injury, adding he expects him to be back in Kansas City with the team.
(--Field Level Media)