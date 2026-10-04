Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton suffer injuries

Updated - Oct. 4, 2026 at 6:36 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 4:32 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

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Oct 05 (Field Level Media) - Kansas City Chiefs ​wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton were injured during Sunday's game at Las ‌Vegas.

Rice suffered a hamstring injury after corralling a first-down pass ⁠from Patrick Mahomes in ​the right flat during ⁠the first quarter of the Chiefs' 30-27 ‌win. Rice had ‌room to run but limped toward the ⁠sideline and out of ⁠bounds at the Kansas City 36 after a five-yard gain. Rice remained on the sideline, stretching and chatting with Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder. He ‌didn't return to the game.

Thornton ​suffered a gruesome left ankle injury in the fourth quarter after reeling in a 55-yard pass from Mahomes. Treydan Stukes tackled Thornton from behind and the two got twisted as they fell to the ground. Thornton celebrated the ​catch by raising his right arm toward ‌the stands. But ‌he ⁠crumbled to the ground as soon as he tried to stand, and his left ankle was twisted in the other direction.

"It doesn't look good," ‌Chiefs coach Andy Reid ​said of Thornton's injury, ‌adding he expects ⁠him to ​be back in Kansas City with the team.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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