Man dies after being hit by vehicle in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died on Saturday night after he was hit by a vehicle in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police Sgt. Breaden Kilpack said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Mountain View Corridor at 4800 South.

The crash was still under investigation, and the road was closed for an hour after the incident, according to Kilpack.

The name of the man who died was not given.

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