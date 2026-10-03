Sabalenka knocked out of China Open in straight sets by Nikola Bartunkova

Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 11:51 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during the third round of the women's singles match against Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts during the third round of the women's singles match against Nikola Bartunkova, of the Czech Republic, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

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BEIJING — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka was bundled out in the third round of the China Open in straight sets by the Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova on Sunday.

The No. 34-ranked Bartunkova defeated the four-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour and a half leaving the tournament without its two top seeds in the first week.

Newly-crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina was ousted from the tournament on Saturday and will now be joined by Sabalenka in exiting WTA-1000 event in Beijing early.

Sabalenka, who was denied a three-peat at the U.S. Open last month by Rybakina, squandered five break points in the first set as her historic struggles in Beijing continued. The 28-year-old Belorussian has never progressed past the quarterfinals at the event.

Bartunkova will next play 24-year-old Sinja Kraus of Austria, who earlier defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 6-4.

In the men's tournament, top seed and U.S. Open champion Alexander Zverev plays a quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic later Sunday.

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