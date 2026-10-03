No. 10 BYU overcomes offensive struggles, injuries to beat TCU 17-10

FORT WORTH, Texas — Despite struggles on offense and losing key players due to injury, BYU earned its first win in Fort Worth since 2006 with a 17-10 win over TCU

LJ Martin and Isaiah Glasker both exited the game in the first half, and the absence of Martin contributed to a sluggish game from the Cougars' offense. Bear Bachmeier struggled throwing the ball, going 11-of-24 for 62 yards, but his legs made the difference.

Following a missed field goal from the Horned Frogs, Bachmeier helped lead a touchdown drive that increased BYU's lead to 10. For the second time in the game, Bachmeier rushed for a touchdown, this one on a 21-yard run. Bachmeier totaled 66 yards on the ground to lead the Cougars, but the offense mustered just 216 yards in the win.

Timely blitzes called by defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga helped BYU get off the field on third down multiple times, and three third-down sacks helped force punts from TCU and give the ball back the Cougars. BYU entered Saturday's game with just three sacks on the season, but finished with four on the day.

It wasn't until the second quarter that points were put on the board when Bachmeier scampered up the middle for a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Faletau Satuala picked off a pass from Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig on a fouth down try and returned it all the way back to TCU's 16-yard line.

The turnover helped set up the touchdown from Bachmeier to give the Cougars the lead.

Penalties and negative plays hurt BYU on multiple drives throughout the game, preventing the Cougars from taking advantage of a strong defensive performance.

The Horned Frogs evened things up before the end of the first half when Craig found tight end Kari Ashley in the end zone.

After the Cougars took a 10-point lead on Bachmeier's second rushing touchdown, the defense was able to hold the Horned Frogs to a field goal and then recovered the ensuing onside kick to kneel out the clock and secure the win.

This story will be updated.