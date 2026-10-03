Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 Iowa, 31-14

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IOWA CITY, Iowa — Julian Sayin threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jeremiah Smith, and No. 5 Ohio State beat No. 14 Iowa 31-14 on Saturday.

Sayin was 20-of-27 passing, and his favorite target was Smith, the nation's top receiver. Smith had 11 catches for 206 yards, becoming Ohio State's leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and receiving touchdowns (36).

Smith caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sayin with 12 seconds left in the first half to give the Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) a 17-6 lead.

Sayin threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 6:11 left in the third quarter. Smith struck a Heisman pose toward the Iowa fans in Kinnick Stadium's north end zone after the catch.

Sayin opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin on Ohio State's first possession for an early 7-0 lead.

Ja'Kobi Jackson closed the scoring for the Buckeyes with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) got its only points on two field goals and Braeden Jackson's fourth-quarter 2-yard touchdown run. The Hawkeyes were held to just 238 yards as Ohio State, which had 484 yards, had almost a 17-minute advantage in time of possession.

Ohio State: Sayin and the Buckeyes slowly carved into Iowa's defense, then hit the big play late with the long touchdown pass to Smith. Since the 24-23 loss to Texas on Sept. 12, Ohio State has outscored its last three opponents 136-36.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were carrying momentum coming off last week's 20-19 win over Michigan, but were too conservative early in this game. They answered Ohio State touchdowns with field goals, and that wasn't going to be good enough in a game like this.

Ohio State: Hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Iowa: At Washington on Friday night.

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