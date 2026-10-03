Coast Guard searches off Nantucket for missing medical transport aircraft with 6 aboard

Posted - Oct. 3, 2026 at 12:04 p.m.

Eduardo Cuevas, David WilliamsCNN
 
An aerial view of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with a view of Madaket Harbor, on September 18, 2014.

An aerial view of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with a view of Madaket Harbor, on September 18, 2014. (David L. Ryan/Boston Globe/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

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The Coast Guard is searching off the coast of Massachusetts, near Nantucket, for a medical transport aircraft with six people onboard after the jet went missing early Saturday morning on its way from Bermuda to Boston, the agency said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert notice around 1:20 a.m. for the Gulfstream G-100, which departed from L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda for Boston Logan International Airport, the FAA said.

The FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard Northeast District said, adding the search is underway off Nantucket, an island of Massachusetts around 30 miles south of Cape Cod.

The missing Gulfstream's tail number is registered to the Canada-based company Latitude Air Ambulance.

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