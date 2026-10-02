Federal funding cuts lead to childcare subsidy reductions for thousands of Utah families

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of Utah families will see their childcare subsidies reduced or eliminated over the next year as state officials respond to a loss of more than $20 million in federal childcare funding.

The changes, which recently took effect, are expected to impact families across the state who rely on assistance to help cover the high cost of childcare. Childcare advocates warn that the reductions could create additional financial strain for working parents already struggling to make ends meet.

"The reality is we have less access to childcare funding," said Christina Robles, who operates four childcare centers in Utah. "Less families will have access to those funds, and less funding will be paid out for those individuals who receive childcare assistance."

Robles said subsidies are critical for many of the families she serves.

"I would say nine out of 10 kids that I serve are on subsidies in one form or another," she said.

State officials say the cuts stem from the loss of federal funding that had been allocated to childcare programs. As a result, the Utah Division of Workforce Services has tightened eligibility requirements to focus resources on families with the greatest financial need.

"In September, our income eligibility was set at 85% of the state median income," a Division of Workforce Services representative said. "We are reducing that down for entry application to the program to 50% of the state median income."

The new thresholds mean some families who previously qualified for assistance no longer meet the requirements.

Robles pointed to one longtime client who recently lost eligibility.

"I have a mother who is a teacher in the Granite School District. She's a mother of four. I've watched her children for the past five years," Robles said.

According to the Division of Workforce Services, approximately 900 families, representing about 1,500 children, will lose childcare subsidies entirely because of the changes.

However, advocates say the impact extends far beyond those families.

"They're saying 63% of the children they serve," Robles said. "That comes to 10,743 children that will be impacted by the changes that they have implemented."

For many families, losing even part of the subsidy could mean paying hundreds of dollars more each month for childcare, one of the largest household expenses for working parents.

State officials say decisions about restoring funding ultimately rest with lawmakers and the governor, who would need to allocate additional money to the program.

Robles believes further action is needed sooner rather than later.

"They don't want free handouts; they just want to be able to work. If you push that portion of the people out of the population, then you're going to have an entire sector who are stuck in poverty, who are utilizing more social services, food stamps," Robles said. "Families want to work; families want to contribute. Let's make a path for those families to be able to financially contribute to the well-being of our state."

The issue is likely to be part of broader budget discussions in the months ahead as state leaders consider whether additional funding can help offset the federal reductions and preserve access to childcare assistance for Utah families.