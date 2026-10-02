Former Falcons center Jeff Van Note, a six-time Pro Bowl center, dies at 80

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ATLANTA — Jeff Van Note, a six-time Pro Bowl center who spent all 18 seasons of his NFL career with Atlanta and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2006, has died, the Falcons announced Friday. He was 80.

The team did not announce a cause of death.

"We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement released by the team. "Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history. He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans."

Van Note, selected out of Kentucky in the 11th round of the 1969 NFL draft, originally joined the Falcons as a linebacker before being moved to center by then-coach Norm Van Brocklin. He earned the starting job a year later and started 226 of 246 games over his 18-season career. He was a second-team All-Pro in 1979 and 1982.

After retiring in 1986, Van Note became a color commentator and made Atlanta sports radio appearances.

"Jeff's contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field," Blank said. "He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come. We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community. On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben, and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons."

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