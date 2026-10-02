KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 5 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to another week of fun!

If you didn't go 5-0 last week, this weekend provides a new opportunity to do better. And while we'd like to give you all the answers on how to pick, we'll all have to see how the games play out together.

The weekend starts with a Friday night game against two undefeated ACC opponents looking to take the next step in the conference title race. Both teams have been cast aside over the years, but both Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech have been playing great football.

On Saturday, the day begins with a service academy battle between Navy and Air Force, as well as an SEC showdown against unbeatens Alabama and Mississippi State.

The day closes out with BYU returning to action on the road in a meeting with an up-and-down TCU team, and then Utah State travels to Idaho to take on a tough Boise State team who is in the front position as likely the best Group of Six team in the country.

Nothing comes easy in college football, so expect some chaos. Have what it takes to go undefeated this week?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.