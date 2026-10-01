Pistons, Jalen Duren agree on 5-year, $200M contract, AP source says

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Jalen Duren has decided to accept a five-year, $200 million contract offer with the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Thursday night.

Duren accepted the deal shortly before a midnight deadline on a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pistons had yet to announce the signing.

ESPN, The Athletic and The Detroit News, among others, were first to report the agreement.

It brings an end to an odd saga, one where it seemed as if Duren — who made $6.5 million on his way to being an All-Star last season for the first time — might actually pass on the $200 million offer. He was not on Detroit's initial training camp roster while the contract talks continued; the Pistons, like most NBA teams, have been on the practice court since Tuesday.

Duren averaged a career-high 19.5 points last season, along with 10.5 rebounds per game on 65% shooting. He made the All-NBA third team but struggled in the playoffs, averaging 10.2 points as the top-seeded Pistons failed to get out of the second round.

Duren has averaged 13.5 points in his first four NBA seasons, all with Detroit.

___

See AP's full NBA coverage here