Dream F Angel Reese named Defensive Player of the Year

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 2:05 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 1:09 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 27, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during a timeout against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Sep 27, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during a timeout against the Washington Mystics in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

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Oct 01 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese ​was named the 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

Reese, 24, received 46 votes ‌from a national panel of 74 sportswriters and broadcasters after setting league records ⁠for total rebounds (521) and ​double- doubles (32).

Golden State Valkyries forward ⁠Gabby Williams finished second with 20 votes, followed ‌by Las Vegas ‌Aces center-forward A'ja Wilson with four votes.

"I told my ⁠coaches earlier in the season ⁠I am going to be the Defensive Player of the Year," Reese told ESPN. "I don't know if it's going to be this year, I don't know if it's going to be next year, but I'm ‌challenging myself, and I want you ​guys to challenge me every day to be that. And here it is."

Reese averaged a career-high 16.4 points and a league-high 12.1 rebounds in 43 games during her third season in the WNBA and first in Atlanta. The three-time All-Star finished third in the league ​in both steals per game (1.8) and total thefts (77) and set ‌a career high ‌with ⁠32 blocked shots.

Behind Reese, Atlanta ranked third in the WNBA in defensive rating (103.5). Her rebounding helped the Dream allow a league-low 9.5 second-chance points per game.

Acquired from the Chicago ‌Sky in a ​preseason trade on April 6, ‌Reese is the first ⁠player in ​Dream history to win Defensive Player of the Year honors.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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