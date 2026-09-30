Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for record $12.26M

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:33 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Apr 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; The jersey of former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan hangs from the rafters of the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena.

Apr 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; The jersey of former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan hangs from the rafters of the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

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Oct 01 (Field Level Media) - Michael Jordan's jersey from ​Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $12.26 million on Tuesday, breaking the record for ‌a piece of Jordan memorabilia.

This jersey, from Jordan's sixth and final NBA ⁠Championship season in his "Last ​Dance" final campaign with the ⁠Bulls, put up for sale by entrepreneur Rob ‌Gough and sold ‌at Joopiter, Pharrell Williams' digital auction house.

It broke ⁠the previous record for a ⁠piece of Jordan memorabilia, which was previously $10.091 million for the game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the same Finals.

"Few objects in the history of sport embody greatness as completely as Michael Jordan's Game 3 ‌jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals," ​Joopiter said in the online auction posting for the jersey, with an estimated price range of $10-15 million. Worn during The Last Dance ... it marks the culmination of an era that transformed basketball into a global cultural phenomenon. Today, it stands among the most ​important game-worn sports artifacts ever to come to market."

The ‌sale price of ‌this ⁠jersey, while a Jordan record, is barely halfway to the total of the highest price paid for a game-worn piece of sports memorabilia in auction history. That ‌honor belongs to the ​jersey Babe Ruth wore in ‌the 1932 World ⁠Series where ​he called his shot, which sold for $24.12 million in 2024.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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