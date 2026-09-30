Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey sells for record $12.26M

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Oct 01 (Field Level Media) - Michael Jordan's jersey from ​Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $12.26 million on Tuesday, breaking the record for ‌a piece of Jordan memorabilia.

This jersey, from Jordan's sixth and final NBA ⁠Championship season in his "Last ​Dance" final campaign with the ⁠Bulls, put up for sale by entrepreneur Rob ‌Gough and sold ‌at Joopiter, Pharrell Williams' digital auction house.

It broke ⁠the previous record for a ⁠piece of Jordan memorabilia, which was previously $10.091 million for the game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the same Finals.

"Few objects in the history of sport embody greatness as completely as Michael Jordan's Game 3 ‌jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals," ​Joopiter said in the online auction posting for the jersey, with an estimated price range of $10-15 million. Worn during The Last Dance ... it marks the culmination of an era that transformed basketball into a global cultural phenomenon. Today, it stands among the most ​important game-worn sports artifacts ever to come to market."

The ‌sale price of ‌this ⁠jersey, while a Jordan record, is barely halfway to the total of the highest price paid for a game-worn piece of sports memorabilia in auction history. That ‌honor belongs to the ​jersey Babe Ruth wore in ‌the 1932 World ⁠Series where ​he called his shot, which sold for $24.12 million in 2024.

(--Field ​Level Media)