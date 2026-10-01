PWHL, Olympic champion Claire Thompson retires to pursue medical career

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KIRKLAND, Wash. — Canadian defenseman Claire Thompson is retiring from ​hockey at age 28 after returning to medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.

Thompson spent the past two ‌years putting her studies at NYU Grossman School of Medicine on hold while chasing another ⁠Olympic appearance and establishing herself ​in the Professional Women's Hockey League.

"A ⁠career in medicine has always been an overarching goal of mine," ‌Thompson told The Athletic. "I ‌feel that now is the best time in my life ⁠to step away from hockey."

Thompson leaves ⁠with an Olympic gold medal, a Walter Cup championship and one of the most productive international careers ever by a Canadian defender.

She set an Olympic record for points by a defender with 13 at the 2022 Beijing Games, helping Canada win gold. Thompson returned ‌to the Olympics in Milan earlier this year ​and earned silver, bringing her total to 17 points in 14 career Olympic games.

After stepping away from full-time hockey during the 2023-24 season to attend medical school, Thompson returned after Minnesota selected her third overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She helped the Frost win the 2025 Walter Cup and was a finalist for the ​league's Defender of the Year award.

Thompson then became the first player signed by ‌the expansion Vancouver ‌Goldeneyes, ⁠serving as an alternate captain during their inaugural season.

She has returned to NYU and plans to specialize in orthopedic surgery, with a particular interest in sports medicine and research involving female athletes.

"I have achieved far more ‌than I could have ​ever hoped for and I feel like ‌I'm ready to step ⁠away and ​continue on the long road ahead of becoming an orthopedic surgeon," Thompson said.