PWHL, Olympic champion Claire Thompson retires to pursue medical career

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Canadian defenseman Claire Thompson is retiring from hockey at age 28 after returning to medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
Thompson spent the past two years putting her studies at NYU Grossman School of Medicine on hold while chasing another Olympic appearance and establishing herself in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
"A career in medicine has always been an overarching goal of mine," Thompson told The Athletic. "I feel that now is the best time in my life to step away from hockey."
Thompson leaves with an Olympic gold medal, a Walter Cup championship and one of the most productive international careers ever by a Canadian defender.
She set an Olympic record for points by a defender with 13 at the 2022 Beijing Games, helping Canada win gold. Thompson returned to the Olympics in Milan earlier this year and earned silver, bringing her total to 17 points in 14 career Olympic games.
After stepping away from full-time hockey during the 2023-24 season to attend medical school, Thompson returned after Minnesota selected her third overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She helped the Frost win the 2025 Walter Cup and was a finalist for the league's Defender of the Year award.
Thompson then became the first player signed by the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes, serving as an alternate captain during their inaugural season.
She has returned to NYU and plans to specialize in orthopedic surgery, with a particular interest in sports medicine and research involving female athletes.
"I have achieved far more than I could have ever hoped for and I feel like I'm ready to step away and continue on the long road ahead of becoming an orthopedic surgeon," Thompson said.