Paris Olympics weightlifting medalist Andreev banned 4 years for doping with anabolic steroid

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 3:54 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria competes during the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France.

FILE - Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev of Bulgaria competes during the men's 73kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic weightlifting bronze medalist Bozhidar Dimitrov Andreev was banned Friday for doping with an anabolic steroid and will miss the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

The 29-year-old Bulgarian tested positive last year for mesterolone and was banned for four years to November 2029, the International Testing Agency said.

"Mesterolone is known for its potent androgenic properties by increasing testosterone levels and enhancing male sexual characteristics," the ITA said in a statement.

Andreev took bronze in the 73-kilogram class at the 2024 Paris Olympics and placed fifth in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. His Olympic medal is not affected by the doping conviction.

He can appeal against the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Andreev won the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and was twice a European champion.

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AP Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

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