Emery County man sentenced to prison after plea deal dismissed 40 of 51 felonies against him

CASTLE DALE — A man who police said had 48 guns and multiple 3D-printed gun elements was sentenced to prison after pleading no contest.

The Emery County man was charged after police said they found four dozen weapons on his property — and he was not allowed to have guns.

Thaddeus Dale Curtis, 53, was sentenced by 7th District Judge Jeremiah Humes on Sept. 15 to 10 terms of one to 15 years in prison for 10 counts of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, a second-degree felony; zero to five years in prison for possession or use of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and one year in jail for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

The judge ordered the sentences to run at the same time, and recommended he receive credit for the time he has already spent in the Emery County Jail since he was charged in April on a no-bail hold.

Curtis pleaded no contest to the charges on July 21 as part of a plea deal that dismissed 40 additional charges of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct — 38 being second-degree felonies and two being third-degree felonies. The plea deal also dismissed charges for unlawful pharmacy practices, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

Charges said a sheriff's deputy stopped Curtis outside his residence because of an active warrant and followed him inside when he went in to get papers about a court date.

They said after Curtis talked to his mother about a warrant, he said he was "not going back up to the jail" and locked himself inside a bedroom.

Officers gave him multiple chances to leave the room before deciding to force their way in and place him in custody, and officers said when they did so, there were "several firearms" in plain view.

Charges say there were 48 guns in the home, other 3D-printed assault rifle lowers and 3D-printed pistol lowers, along with ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The warrant was related to charges filed on March 16 for forgery, a third-degree felony, after he did not appear at his initial appearance in the case. That charge was dismissed with prejudice on July 28 after both sides recommended the judge dismiss the case.

Curtis was also convicted in 2000 of automobile homicide, court records state, and was sentenced to one year in jail.