The Utah Checkdown podcast: Should the Wayshawn Parker Heisman campaign begin? Recap of Iowa State

Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 2:44 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

Save Story
Should the Wayshawn Parker Heisman campaign begin? Recap of Iowa State

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes went on the road into Jack Trice Stadium, weathered a third-quarter storm, and walked away with a 31-17 victory over Iowa State to start Big 12 play 1-0.

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down Utah's hard-fought road win, analyzes the national perception surrounding the program, and welcomes college football insider Jon Wilner for his weekly Big 12 Hotline update:

  • Devon Dampier's evolution: Why Dampier's passing — including a dime to Braden Pegan up the seam — shows the game is officially slowing down for Utah's quarterback.
  • Wayshawn Parker's complete game: Parker had 174 yards on the ground and hauled in a receiving touchdown to prove he's much more than just a one-trick threat.
  • Weathering adversity in Ames: How the team responded to Iowa State's third-quarter surge and answered with physical, tone-setting football.
  • Big 12 Hotline with Jon Wilner: Wilner returns to discuss why Utah and BYU look like the two best-coached, most balanced teams in the conference and the monumental stakes brewing for the Nov. 7 game in Salt Lake City.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  