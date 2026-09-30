The Utah Checkdown podcast: Should the Wayshawn Parker Heisman campaign begin? Recap of Iowa State

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes went on the road into Jack Trice Stadium, weathered a third-quarter storm, and walked away with a 31-17 victory over Iowa State to start Big 12 play 1-0.

In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down Utah's hard-fought road win, analyzes the national perception surrounding the program, and welcomes college football insider Jon Wilner for his weekly Big 12 Hotline update:

Devon Dampier's evolution: Why Dampier's passing — including a dime to Braden Pegan up the seam — shows the game is officially slowing down for Utah's quarterback.

Why Dampier's passing — including a dime to Braden Pegan up the seam — shows the game is officially slowing down for Utah's quarterback. Wayshawn Parker's complete game: Parker had 174 yards on the ground and hauled in a receiving touchdown to prove he's much more than just a one-trick threat.

Parker had 174 yards on the ground and hauled in a receiving touchdown to prove he's much more than just a one-trick threat. Weathering adversity in Ames: How the team responded to Iowa State's third-quarter surge and answered with physical, tone-setting football.

How the team responded to Iowa State's third-quarter surge and answered with physical, tone-setting football. Big 12 Hotline with Jon Wilner: Wilner returns to discuss why Utah and BYU look like the two best-coached, most balanced teams in the conference and the monumental stakes brewing for the Nov. 7 game in Salt Lake City.

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