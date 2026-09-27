Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) likely to miss time

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Sep 28 (Field Level Media) - Miami Dolphins running back ​De'Von Achane missed the final three-plus quarters of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City ‌Chiefs with a knee injury.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley is definitely concerned about ⁠the severity of Achane's ​injury.

"Still gathering information, and ⁠hopefully I'll have more for you tomorrow," Hafley ‌said postgame. "To be very ‌honest with you, it does not sound very ⁠optimistic at this moment, ⁠but I can't give you any other details until I have them."

Achane was hurt on a non-contact run in the first quarter of the game in Miami Gardens, Fla. He was initially ruled ‌as questionable to return before later ​being ruled out by the Dolphins.

The fourth-year pro finished his day with 17 yards rushing on three carries, and no receptions on one target. For the season, he has run for 127 yards on 34 attempts (3.7 yards per carry) and no ​touchdowns in three games. He has seven catches for ‌49 yards (7.0-yard average) ‌and ⁠no touchdowns.

Second-year pro Ollie Gordon replaced Achane as the lead back for the Dolphins (0-3). Gordon rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Achane, 24, set ‌career highs with 1,350 ​rushing yards and 1,838 yards ‌from scrimmage last ⁠season for ​the Dolphins, who are rebuilding under first-year coach Hafley.

(--Field ​Level Media)