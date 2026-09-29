Spotify, Anthropic's Claude down for some US users, Downdetector shows

Updated - Sept. 29, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 8:32 a.m.

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A screen displays the logo of Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2023.

A screen displays the logo of Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

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Sept 29 — Spotify and Anthropic's ​Claude were down for thousands of U.S. users ‌on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking ⁠website Downdetector.com.

More ​than 17,000 ⁠U.S. users reported ‌issues with ‌Spotify as of 10:12 a.m. ⁠ET, ⁠while more than 11,000 users reported issues with Claude, according to Downdetector.

Spotify said on X it ‌was aware ​of "some issues" and was investigating, while Anthropic said it was probing "elevated error rates" across Claude services.

Spotify and Anthropic did ​not immediately respond ‌to Reuters' ‌requests ⁠for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of ‌affected users ​may vary.

(Reporting ‌by Prathik ⁠Jayaprakash ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil ​D'Silva)

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