Prosecution and defense rest in Caleb Flynn's murder trial

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

The prosecution and defense rested Monday in the murder trial of Caleb Flynn, the former "American Idol" contestant accused of killing his wife and staging the crime scene.

The prosecution called 40 witnesses over seven days of testimony, while the defense did not call any witnesses. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday morning.

Flynn, 40, is standing trial for his wife's murder roughly seven months after he called 911 and told authorities an intruder broke into his home and killed her while he was in his daughters' bedroom.

Prosecutors allege the former "American Idol" contestant murdered his wife, Ashley, and staged the crime scene, pointing to his affair with a fellow worship leader at his church as a motive for the killing.

During the trial, jurors visited the crime scene at the family's Tipp City, Ohio, home, saw police bodycam footage from the night of Ashley's death and heard testimony from 40 prosecution witnesses, including Flynn's 24-year-old mistress.

Flynn believed if he could successfully frame a "faceless" intruder for his wife's murder, he would be able to keep his relationship with his mistress, full custody of his daughters, his "lucrative" job at his wife's family business and his position as a worship leader, Miami County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Watkins said in his opening statement.

"The evidence will not show that Ashley was murdered by a stranger who vanished into the night," Watkins said. "The evidence will show that Ashley was murdered by her husband, the father of her two young children."

Flynn's defense acknowledge he had an affair but told jurors, "a man can fail as a husband without being a murderer." Defense attorney Emily Smith argued the prosecution's case lacked key evidence, including the murder weapon, and had little to stand on aside from his infidelity.

"Caleb gave them motive and his conduct made him incredibly easy to dislike – none of those things can substitute for proof of murder," Smith said in her opening statement.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and several other charges. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.