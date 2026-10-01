Fatal accident at Radomiro Tomic mine, Codelco partially suspends operations

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SANTIAGO, Oct 1 — A worker was ​killed in an accident at Chilean state-run miner ‌Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine, the country's ⁠mining regulator ​Sernageomin said ⁠on Thursday.

Codelco confirmed in ‌a statement ‌that a mechanic died and ⁠said it ⁠suspended operations in the crushing and material handling area of the mine where the accident happened.

According to ‌preliminary information, the ​accident occurred at approximately 0850 AM while the worker was carrying out maintenance work in the crushing and material handling sector, Codelco ​said.

In recent weeks, ‌operations at ‌BHP's ⁠Escondida mine, also located in Chile's north, were suspended following the death of ‌a worker in ​an accident.

(Reporting by ‌Natalia Ramos; ⁠Editing ​by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony ​Esposito)