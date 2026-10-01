Fatal accident at Radomiro Tomic mine, Codelco partially suspends operations

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SANTIAGO, Oct 1 — A worker was killed in an accident at Chilean state-run miner Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine, the country's mining regulator Sernageomin said on Thursday.
Codelco confirmed in a statement that a mechanic died and said it suspended operations in the crushing and material handling area of the mine where the accident happened.
According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at approximately 0850 AM while the worker was carrying out maintenance work in the crushing and material handling sector, Codelco said.
In recent weeks, operations at BHP's Escondida mine, also located in Chile's north, were suspended following the death of a worker in an accident.
(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Esposito)