Locals in the NFL: Jaylen Warren delivers memorable performance for Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren delivered a memorable performance to highlight Utah Locals in the NFL during Week 3.
The former East High Leopard averaged 7.5 yards per carry on his way to a career-best 158 yards from scrimmage in Pittsburgh's 30-27 win over the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.
"My stats are a reflection of them," Warren said postgame while pointing toward his offensive line. "They work their butt off every day, and it's an honor to see it every day. Just to see it come to life on a Sunday, I wasn't surprised when it was all happening."
Warren's breakout game was one of the top performances by a player with Utah ties during a busy NFL Sunday, giving the Steelers an offensive boost while continuing his rise as one of Pittsburgh's most reliable playmakers.
Even with the impressive numbers, Warren's day could have been bigger. He had an 87-yard run wiped away by a holding penalty.
Still, the Salt Lake native remained efficient and explosive throughout the rivalry win, helping Pittsburgh keep pace in a tight AFC North matchup.
Warren wasn't the only player with ties to Utah to make an impact in Week 3.
His career day leads off this week's KSL Sports Locals in the NFL Sunday recap, which includes standout performances, key defensive plays and notable moments from former Utah high school and college stars across the league.
Denver Broncos (2 -1)
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle
- Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with three tackles on defense
- Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Sunday Night Football
- Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played mostly on special teams
Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
- Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Inactive for Sunday Night football
Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
- Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active, but did not play
Dallas Cowboys (1-2)
- No locals on the active roster
Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)
- Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Drilled a 59-yard field goal with three PATs and kickoff duties on special teams
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had eight tackles and one sack on defense
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Started at right guard on offense
New Orleans Saints (1-2)
- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 3
- Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 39 yards on offense
- Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made three tackles on defense
- Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker led New Orleans with nine tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense
Minnesota Vikings (3-0)
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker finished with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two QB hits on defense
- Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah: Inactive for Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety totaled two tackles
- Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had five tackles and a pass defended on defense
Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had two carries for minus-1 yard, caught four passes for 10 yards on offense
- Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver recovered a fumble on special teams
San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had game-high 17 tackles, one tackle for a and a QB hit on defense
Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
- Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 14 yards on offense; returned three punts for 29 yards, and two kickoffs for 63 yards on special teams
- Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 3
Washington Commanders (1-2)
- Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Reserve lineman
Tennessee Titans (0-3)
- Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had five tackles and one pass defended on defense
- Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety did not record a stat
New York Giants (2-1)
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery
- Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat
Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)
- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Started at left guard
- Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles on defense
- Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 11 yards on offense
- Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles on special teams
- Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled five tackles on defense
Miami Dolphins (0-3)
- Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety was active but did not play
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 17 carries for 127 yards and three receptions for 49 yards
Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)
- Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Starting nickel had two tackles on defense. Left game early with an injury
- Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 42 yards. Pinned both kicks inside the 20-yard line
New England Patriots (1-2)
- Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve offensive tackle
- Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker finished with three tackles and one QB hit on defense
- Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played on special teams
- Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for an average of 53 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)
- No locals on the active roster
Houston Texans (0-3)
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught three passes for 30 yards
Indianapolis Colts (1-2)
- No locals on the active roster
New York Jets (1-2)
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve
Detroit Lions (2-1)
- Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle
- Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried six times for 26 yards, caught one pass for 11 yards, and played on special teams
Carolina Panthers (1-2)
- Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring)
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Inactive due to injury
Cleveland Browns (2-1)
- Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat
- Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense
- Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tackle participated on special teams
Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)
- No locals on the active roster
Buffalo Bills (3-0)
- Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded five tackles on defense
- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught two passes for 38; lost one fumble on offense
- Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end was targeted once on offense
Green Bay Packers (1-2)
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 28-of-53 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with four sacks taken
- Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught one pass for four yards.
Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
- No locals on the active roster
Brian Preece is a sports.ksl.com insider covering Locals in the NFL, Locals in MLB and the Utah State Aggies. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball here. Find Brian on X, Instagram, and BlueSky at @bpreece24.
Parts of this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.