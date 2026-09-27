Locals in the NFL: Jaylen Warren delivers memorable performance for Steelers

SALT LAKE CITY — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren delivered a memorable performance to highlight Utah Locals in the NFL during Week 3.

The former East High Leopard averaged 7.5 yards per carry on his way to a career-best 158 yards from scrimmage in Pittsburgh's 30-27 win over the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

"My stats are a reflection of them," Warren said postgame while pointing toward his offensive line. "They work their butt off every day, and it's an honor to see it every day. Just to see it come to life on a Sunday, I wasn't surprised when it was all happening."

Jaylen Warren vs Bengals



⭐️ 20 touches

⭐️ 176 total yards

⭐️ 7.5 YPC



One of the games most underrated players. #Steelerspic.twitter.com/aCzWPx8OJs — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) September 27, 2026

Warren's breakout game was one of the top performances by a player with Utah ties during a busy NFL Sunday, giving the Steelers an offensive boost while continuing his rise as one of Pittsburgh's most reliable playmakers.

Even with the impressive numbers, Warren's day could have been bigger. He had an 87-yard run wiped away by a holding penalty.

Still, the Salt Lake native remained efficient and explosive throughout the rivalry win, helping Pittsburgh keep pace in a tight AFC North matchup.

Warren wasn't the only player with ties to Utah to make an impact in Week 3.

His career day leads off this week's KSL Sports Locals in the NFL Sunday recap, which includes standout performances, key defensive plays and notable moments from former Utah high school and college stars across the league.

Denver Broncos (2 -1)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with three tackles on defense

Starting linebacker finished with three tackles on defense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Sunday Night Football

Inactive for Sunday Night Football Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played mostly on special teams

Los Angeles Rams (1-2)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Inactive for Sunday Night football

Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active, but did not play

Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

No locals on the active roster

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Drilled a 59-yard field goal with three PATs and kickoff duties on special teams

Drilled a 59-yard field goal with three PATs and kickoff duties on special teams Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had eight tackles and one sack on defense

Starting cornerback had eight tackles and one sack on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Started at right guard on offense

New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 3

Emergency third QB for Week 3 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 39 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught three passes for 39 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made three tackles on defense

Starting safety made three tackles on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker led New Orleans with nine tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense

Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Linebacker finished with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two QB hits on defense

Linebacker finished with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, and two QB hits on defense Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah: Inactive for Week 3

Kyle Van Noy with 1.5 sacks and three TFLs for the Vikings today.



Still getting the job done in Year 13. pic.twitter.com/hKwBPnwp0n — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) September 28, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety totaled two tackles

Reserve safety totaled two tackles Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had five tackles and a pass defended on defense

Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had two carries for minus-1 yard, caught four passes for 10 yards on offense

Reserve running back had two carries for minus-1 yard, caught four passes for 10 yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver recovered a fumble on special teams

San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Starting linebacker had game-high 17 tackles, one tackle for a and a QB hit on defense

BYU on BYU crime!



Fred Warner fires through the gap to drop Tyler Allgeier for a loss.



Warner is unstoppable today for the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/8zLB8Rh8wo — Diggin' Brigham (@DigginBrigham) September 27, 2026

Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 14 yards on offense; returned three punts for 29 yards, and two kickoffs for 63 yards on special teams

Reserve receiver caught two passes for 14 yards on offense; returned three punts for 29 yards, and two kickoffs for 63 yards on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Inactive for Week 3

Washington Commanders (1-2)

Tanoa Togiai, OG, Utah: Reserve lineman

Tennessee Titans (0-3)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had five tackles and one pass defended on defense

Starting linebacker had five tackles and one pass defended on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety did not record a stat

New York Giants (2-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Started at left guard

Started at left guard Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles on defense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught one pass for 11 yards on offense

Reserve receiver caught one pass for 11 yards on offense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles on special teams

Reserve linebacker made two tackles on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled five tackles on defense

Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High: Reserve safety was active but did not play

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 17 carries for 127 yards and three receptions for 49 yards

Jaylen Warren getting skinny through a crease early in second half #Steelers#NFLpic.twitter.com/Mtq3SD90K7 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 28, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Starting nickel had two tackles on defense. Left game early with an injury

Starting nickel had two tackles on defense. Left game early with an injury Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted twice for an average of 42 yards. Pinned both kicks inside the 20-yard line

New England Patriots (1-2)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: Reserve offensive tackle

Reserve offensive tackle Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker finished with three tackles and one QB hit on defense

Starting linebacker finished with three tackles and one QB hit on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end played on special teams

Reserve tight end played on special teams Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for an average of 53 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

No locals on the active roster

Houston Texans (0-3)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught three passes for 30 yards

Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

No locals on the active roster

New York Jets (1-2)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve

Detroit Lions (2-1)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back carried six times for 26 yards, caught one pass for 11 yards, and played on special teams

Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Placed on injured reserve (hamstring)

Placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Inactive due to injury

Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker did not record a stat

Reserve linebacker did not record a stat Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tackle participated on special teams

Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

No locals on the active roster

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded five tackles on defense

Starting safety recorded five tackles on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught two passes for 38; lost one fumble on offense

Starting tight end caught two passes for 38; lost one fumble on offense Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end was targeted once on offense

Green Bay Packers (1-2)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 28-of-53 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with four sacks taken

Starting quarterback completed 28-of-53 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with four sacks taken Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught one pass for four yards.

Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

No locals on the active roster

Brian Preece is a sports.ksl.com insider covering Locals in the NFL, Locals in MLB and the Utah State Aggies. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball here. Find Brian on X, Instagram, and BlueSky at @bpreece24.

Parts of this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.