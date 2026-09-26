Bears' Tyson Bagent questionable vs. Eagles; Caleb Williams out

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Sep 26 (Field Level Media) - Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent cleared the ​necessary steps in the concussion protocol to participate in practice on Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson said.

Bagent was a full participant ‌in the session and is listed as questionable to play for the Bears (1-1) on Monday ⁠in their home game against ​the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

Bagent likely would be ⁠the preferred choice to replace the injured Caleb Williams, but the ‌former still needs to ‌formally clear concussion protocol in order to be able to ⁠play on Monday. Third-string quarterback Case ⁠Keenum would be in line to start if Bagent is not cleared.

Williams sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He sat out his third straight practice session on Saturday and was ruled out ‌for Monday's game.

Linebacker Noah Sewell (Achilles) and defensive ​lineman Shemar Turner (knee) were limited on Saturday before being ruled out for Monday's game. Both players are on the physically unable to perform list and are not eligible to return until after Week 4.

Bagent, 26, completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards in relief of Williams last Sunday. He owns a 2-2 record and ​has thrown for 971 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 ‌career appearances (four starts) ‌with ⁠the Bears.

Keenum, 38, has 66 career starts but last started (or played in) a game in 2023 with the Houston Texans when C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion.

The Eagles ruled out receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), tight end ‌Dallas Goedert (knee) and offensive ​tackle Fred Johnson (knee) while linebacker Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) ‌is questionable after missing ⁠the first ​two games of the season. Johnson was added to the injury report Saturday.

(--Field ​Level Media)