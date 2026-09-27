MLB sets wild-card series game times

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Sep 27 (Field Level Media) - Major League Baseball finalized the broadcast schedule for all four of its wild-card series, with the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry showdown slated for prime time each night.
The games times were announced Sunday morning before the full playoff field was set during the final day of regular-season action. The Philadelphia Phillies locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League with their 7-3 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Houston Astros won the American League West by one game and earned the No. 3 seed with their 9-0 win over the Athletics.
Each series is best-of-three and will be played from Tuesday through Thursday (if necessary).
The East Coast prime-time spot went to the Yankees-Red Sox series in New York. All three games between the league's top two wild cards are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, but Game 3 might move to 7 p.m. ET if certain other series end early.
Start times for the other series are equally consistent.
The other AL series has all three games scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The Astros will host the Chicago White Sox, the AL's third wild-card team.
In the NL, first pitch for each game in the series between the third wild card, Philadelphia, and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves is set for 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The other series, a rematch of last year's wild-card series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, has all three games set for 10 p.m. ET in San Diego.
All wild-card series games will air on NBC or NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and stream on Peacock.
(--Field Level Media)