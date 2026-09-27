MLB sets wild-card series game times

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Sep 27 (Field Level Media) - Major League Baseball finalized the broadcast schedule ​for all four of its wild-card series, with the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry showdown slated for prime ‌time each night.

The games times were announced Sunday morning before the full playoff field was ⁠set during the final day ​of regular-season action. The Philadelphia Phillies ⁠locked up the No. 6 seed in the National League ‌with their 7-3 defeat ‌of the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Houston Astros ⁠won the American League West by ⁠one game and earned the No. 3 seed with their 9-0 win over the Athletics.

Each series is best-of-three and will be played from Tuesday through Thursday (if necessary).

The East Coast prime-time spot went to the Yankees-Red Sox series in New York. All three ‌games between the league's top two wild cards ​are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, but Game 3 might move to 7 p.m. ET if certain other series end early.

Start times for the other series are equally consistent.

The other AL series has all three games scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The Astros will host the Chicago White Sox, the AL's ​third wild-card team.

In the NL, first pitch for each game in ‌the series between the ‌third ⁠wild card, Philadelphia, and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves is set for 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta. The other series, a rematch of last year's wild-card series between the San Diego Padres and ‌Chicago Cubs, has all ​three games set for 10 p.m. ET ‌in San Diego.

All ⁠wild-card series games ​will air on NBC or NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and stream on Peacock.

(--Field ​Level Media)