Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series games to have prime-time starts

Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 10:25 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in New York.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

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NEW YORK — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will get prime time exposure in Major League Baseball's Wild Card Series.

All three potential games in the AL first-round matchup that begins Tuesday will start at about 8 p.m. EDT and be televised by NBC, MLB said Sunday.

Atlanta's series hosting Philadelphia or Arizona will have 2 p.m. games televised on NBC, and the Chicago White Sox series would start at 5 p.m. if at Texas and at 4 p.m. if at Houston, with games televised by NBCSN.

The Chicago Cubs' series at San Diego will have 10 p.m. EDT games and be televised by NBCSN.

All games also will be streamed on Peacock in the first year of a contract with MLB that replaced ESPN as the Wild Card Series network.

Games will be televised with Spanish-language commentary on Universo and Univision.

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See AP's full MLB coverage here

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