Pete Crow-Armstrong joins 40/40 club as Cubs clinch wild-card spot

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 25 (Field Level Media) - Pete Crow-Armstrong became the seventh player in MLB history ​with a 40-40 season, as he stole his 40th base of the season Thursday, the same day his Chicago Cubs clinched a ‌playoff berth.

Crow-Armstrong, who is tied for the MLB lead with 45 home runs, joins Jose Canseco (1988), Barry ⁠Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Ronald ​Acuna Jr. (2023) and Shohei Ohtani (2024) as ⁠the only players to collect at least 40 homers and 40 steals ‌in a season.

The favorite ‌for National League Most Valuable Player walked to lead off the ⁠first inning against the visiting Miami Marlins ⁠and promptly stole second base.

He was stranded at third that inning, but the Cubs (88-71) went on to beat the Marlins 2-1 to lock in their NL wild-card playoff spot with three games to go.

"Recently here, I really felt how badly people wanted it for me, and I wanted ‌it," Crow-Armstrong said afterward. "I wanted to put myself ​in that same conversation as such impressive and great players. But every day I showed up and if I took the right base, it was going to help the team. And that's how I've framed everything this year. I'm so lucky for that and that realization and that approach to (the) game."

Crow-Armstrong saluted the crowd with his batting helmet in hand as ​he stood on second base.

"I was pretty emotional, I'm not going (to) lie," Crow-Armstrong said. "I ‌know I try ‌and play ⁠it off sometimes like I'm all cool and s---, but I got a little thrown off when I ran out into the outfield today. ... I've never felt anything other than love when I've been here and that was pretty ‌emotional."

Crow-Armstrong, 24, has played in ​all 159 games for the Cubs this ‌season and batted .280 with ⁠107 RBIs. His ​45 long balls are tied with Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the major league lead.

(--Field ​Level Media)