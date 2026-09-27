Zverev adds Laver Cup clincher to his big year after French Open and US Open titles

Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 10:08 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Team Europe's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning a point against Team World's Learner Tien during a Laver Cup tennis tournament match in London, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Team Europe's Alexander Zverev reacts after winning a point against Team World's Learner Tien during a Laver Cup tennis tournament match in London, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

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LONDON — Alexander Zverev added another highlight moment to his breakout season by clinching the decisive points that brought the Laver Cup back to Team Europe on Sunday.

Zverev — who captured his first two Grand Slam titles this year by winning the French Open and U.S. Open — beat Learner Tien 7-6 (3), 6-3 to make it a 13-5 victory for Europe.

It was an improved performance for Zverev after his nine-match winning streak in singles ended with a loss to Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Tien had beaten Flavio Cobolli in his Laver Cup debut on Saturday.

Team World had won in San Francisco last year but now Europe has won six of the nine editions of the Ryder Cup-style event.

Earlier, Cobolli and Jakub Mensik extended Europe's lead by beating De Minaur and Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-3 in doubles.

Zverev's victory sealed with it three matches to spare — which meant that Carlos Alcaraz didn't need to take the court for the third match of the day against De Minaur.

Alcaraz won a doubles match with Mensik on Friday and a singles match over Fritz on Saturday.

Wins are worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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