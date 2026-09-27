Tennis-Fernandez beats Gibson to win Singapore Open title

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Sept 27 — Canada's Leylah Fernandez beat Australia's Talia Gibson 7-5 6-0 on Sunday to clinch the Singapore Open title and claim the sixth WTA title of her career.
The world number 31 Fernandez pulled away after breaking early in the opening set, but Gibson refused to fade, twice clawing back from a break down to stay level. Fernandez, 24, steadied herself in the closing stages and converted her first set point to take the opener 7-5.
Fernandez then dominated the second set, racing into a double-break lead as Gibson's challenge faded. The Canadian eventually wrapped up a commanding 6-0 set to seal the title.
The title was Fernandez's second WTA 500 crown after her 2025 Mubadala DC Open win, capping a run in Singapore that included victories over French Open winner and top seed Mirra Andreeva and Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska.
Gibson's bid for a maiden tour-level title fell short, having reached the showpiece after benefiting from Tatiana Prozorova's semi-final withdrawal. The Australian impressed during her run to the final, notably upsetting Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Paras Haji in BengaluruEditing by Christian Radnedge)