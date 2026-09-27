Tennis-Fernandez beats Gibson to win Singapore Open title

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Sept 27 — Canada's Leylah Fernandez beat Australia's Talia Gibson ​7-5 6-0 on Sunday to clinch the Singapore Open title and claim the ‌sixth WTA title of her career.

The world number 31 ⁠Fernandez pulled away after ​breaking early in ⁠the opening set, but Gibson refused to ‌fade, twice ‌clawing back from a break down to ⁠stay level. Fernandez, 24, ⁠steadied herself in the closing stages and converted her first set point to take the opener 7-5.

Fernandez then dominated the second set, racing into a double-break lead ‌as Gibson's challenge faded. ​The Canadian eventually wrapped up a commanding 6-0 set to seal the title.

The title was Fernandez's second WTA 500 crown after her 2025 Mubadala DC Open win, capping a run in Singapore that included victories over French ​Open winner and top seed Mirra Andreeva and ‌Roland Garros runner-up ‌Maja ⁠Chwalinska.

Gibson's bid for a maiden tour-level title fell short, having reached the showpiece after benefiting from Tatiana Prozorova's semi-final withdrawal. The Australian impressed ‌during her run ​to the final, notably ‌upsetting Maria Sakkari ⁠in ​the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Paras Haji in BengaluruEditing by Christian ​Radnedge)