Tennis-Fernandez beats Gibson to win Singapore Open title

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 5:58 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 5:25 a.m.

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 4, 2026 Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action during her third round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 4, 2026 Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action during her third round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S.(REUTERS/Jeenah Moon )

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Sept 27 — Canada's Leylah Fernandez beat Australia's Talia Gibson ​7-5 6-0 on Sunday to clinch the Singapore Open title and claim the ‌sixth WTA title of her career.

The world number 31 ⁠Fernandez pulled away after ​breaking early in ⁠the opening set, but Gibson refused to ‌fade, twice ‌clawing back from a break down to ⁠stay level. Fernandez, 24, ⁠steadied herself in the closing stages and converted her first set point to take the opener 7-5.

Fernandez then dominated the second set, racing into a double-break lead ‌as Gibson's challenge faded. ​The Canadian eventually wrapped up a commanding 6-0 set to seal the title.

The title was Fernandez's second WTA 500 crown after her 2025 Mubadala DC Open win, capping a run in Singapore that included victories over French ​Open winner and top seed Mirra Andreeva and ‌Roland Garros runner-up ‌Maja ⁠Chwalinska.

Gibson's bid for a maiden tour-level title fell short, having reached the showpiece after benefiting from Tatiana Prozorova's semi-final withdrawal. The Australian impressed ‌during her run ​to the final, notably ‌upsetting Maria Sakkari ⁠in ​the quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Paras Haji in BengaluruEditing by Christian ​Radnedge)

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