ATP roundup: Seeded players fall in Chengdu, Hangzhou

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Sep 26 (Field Level Media) - Lloyd Harris of South Africa upset No. 1 ​seed Valentin Vacherot of Monaco 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open in China on Saturday.

Harris, ranked No. ‌136 in the world, struck 16 aces and won 89% of the points on his first ⁠serve. He didn't face a break ​point and converted one of two ⁠break opportunities.

No. 2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain returned to ATP ‌Tour play for the ‌first time since July with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Juan ⁠Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina.

Davidovich Fokina had ⁠been sidelined by injuries and missed the American hard court events, culminating with the U.S. Open. His win set up a quarterfinal match against French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who defeated Federico Cina of Italy 7-6 (3), 6-1 in 88 minutes.

No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland outlasted Martin ‌Damm 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will oppose Harris ​in the quarters.

Hangzhou Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev survived a first-set challenge from Valentin Royer of France to win 7-6 (6), 6-3 and move to the quarterfinal round in China.

Medvedev put on a serving master class in the one hour, 49-minute match. He landed 16 aces, saved all five break points and won 84% of the points on his ​first serve, compared to 66% for his opponent. Next up for the Russian is ‌the winner of ‌the ⁠later match between Coleman Wong of Hong Kong and Adolfo Daniel Vallejo of Paraguay.

In the day's other matches, a pair of seeded players fell. Russian Roman Safiullin ousted No. 4 seed Quentin Halys of France 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, ‌and Kamil Majchrzak of ​Poland, the No. 8 seed, was dropped ‌by China's Yunchaokete Bu ⁠in a ​7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 match.

Safiullin and Bu will square off in a quarterfinal on Sunday.

(--Field ​Level Media)