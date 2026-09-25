Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, raping 12-year-old and stealing a car

MANTI — A man who was found with a missing 12-year-old girl following a police chase in Sevier County is now in prison.

Aiden Dramore Larsen, 20, of Moroni, Sanpete County, was sentenced on Aug. 26 by 6th District Court Judge Robert Van Dyke to six years to life in prison for rape of a child, a first-degree felony, and two concurrent terms of one to 15 years for child kidnapping and theft of a vehicle, second-degree felonies. Each of the sentences will run concurrently.

In a July hearing where the sentence was delayed, the mother of the girl said Larsen "stole her light." She said she has nightmares and now hates things she used to love.

"He made her forget who she was. She is forever terrified and scared of him," the mom read from a statement written by the girl.

In her own statement, the mom said she remembers waking up and wondering where her daughter was that morning. She said her daughter still doesn't feel safe and needs prolonged therapy.

"I hope one day I can stop asking myself what I could have done to prevent it. The damage from this day will carry with us forever. My son, my partner, my daughter and myself will have lasting impact from this day forever," she said.

She said multiple things happened that day that could have ended her daughter's life or Larsen's. She said Larsen's actions will affect her daughter's future, but that she will do what she can to make sure it doesn't stand in her way.

Larsen pleaded guilty on June 3 as part of a plea deal that dismissed an additional charge for rape of a child, a first-degree felony, along with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor and one count of enticing a minor, second-degree felonies.

Larsen admitted to having sexual intercourse with a child, transporting her without her parents' permission and stealing a vehicle. As part of a the plea deal, he and prosecutors agreed to recommend the concurrent prison sentences.

Charging documents say the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office announced they were trying to locate the girl on Oct. 13, 2025, and a trooper near Richfield noticed a vehicle that matched the description. Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Larsen got onto I-70 and accelerated to over 100 mph, they said.

Court documents said the chase continued through multiple cities before police spiked the vehicle's tires and it entered the Sevier RV park, went through multiple fences. Both the man and the girl ran but were soon found.

Larsen has three convictions from 2024 for theft and not cooperating with officers. Van Dyke found he had violated his probation on those cases with this conviction and ordered him to serve the associated prison and jail sentences, but ordered them to run concurrently with the other sentence.