The Mohegan Tribe made an early bet on a WNBA team. Now the Sun is setting

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

For Cass Meehan, childhood visits to their Mohegan homelands meant family time and basketball. At six, sporting a red jersey that hung past their knees, Meehan joined a roaring crowd at some of the Connecticut Sun's first WNBA games.

Two decades later, the Mohegans have sold the Sun to the Houston Rockets and the Sun is relocating.

"I remember the energy in the arena," Meehan said. "I knew it was Mohegan's team we were cheering for."

Now 29, Meehan is among a loyal group of Mohegan fans preparing to say goodbye to a team that became a point of community pride.

The Mohegan Tribe purchased its WNBA franchise for $10 million in 2003, becoming the first Native American tribe to own a professional sports team. Over 24 seasons, the Connecticut Sun connected generations of tribal members and gave Mohegan people a platform to share their language, culture and values with the league and its fast growing fan base.

But in May, the tribe's business arm closed a $300 million deal with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta to sell the Sun and relocate the team, with proceeds going to help strengthen the tribe's balance sheet as it digs out from substantial debt.

Beth Regan, chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribe's Council of Elders and a self-proclaimed "Day 1" Connecticut Sun fan, said the team's last game on Mohegan land on Thursday night will be emotional.

"Family and community mean everything to us," Regan said. "The Connecticut Sun are part of our cháhshayooô, our family."

Basketball is not a particular passion for Meehan, who uses they/them pronouns. Their loyalty and enthusiasm for the Sun is an exception.

"It doesn't matter if it's not a good year and they're not winning or whatever," Meehan said. "The team is special and the fan base is special."

"Meehan remembers wearing their hair in space buns like their favorite Sun player, Nykesha Sales, and flocking to the tunnel with other tribal members to ask for players' autographs.

Players visited tribal youth camps and the annual Mohegan Wigwam Festival. The Sun's fiery, free-spirited mascot, Blaze, made appearances at social dances.

Generations of Heather Landry's Mohegan family connect over their love of the Sun. Landry bought season tickets this year, giving her 10-year-old daughter Emersyn an opportunity to meet favorite players and even score a selfie with Brittany Griner and Saniya Rivers.

But Landry said her favorite memory of the team came when her family stopped by the Mohegan government center, happened upon a Sun practice session in the community gym and got invited to watch from the bleachers.

"I'm sure my daughter will cry when we walk out of the arena on Thursday," Landry said of the team's last game in Connecticut.

In April, when WNBA guard Charlisse Leger-Walker learned she had been drafted by an Indigenous-owned team, she felt it was "meant to be."

Leger-Walker, who is Māori and Samoan, said Mohegan elders often visited Sun practices to welcome new players and offer blessings and prayers for the team's success.

"It was cool for me to come to that realization, that a lot of my values that I carry with me from home are the exact same here," Leger-Walker said.

From halftime performances featuring tribal singers and dancers to a team logo styled after a traditional Mohegan symbol, the Connecticut Sun brought Mohegan culture to the WNBA and to a national stage.

Regan has smudged the team with sage during losing streaks, a cleansing practice meant to help the players let go of poor performances. She has also gifted injured players sweetgrass braids and laughed when she remembered athletes including 6'6" center Jonquel Jones hugging their knees to squeeze into the community's sweat lodge.

In 2021, when the WNBA and Nike gave team uniforms an upgrade, Regan said it was the perfect opportunity to "Moheganize" their uniforms with imagery like the "trail of life" motif, which is traditionally painted on woven baskets, and alternating purple and white trim styled after a wampum collar. One of the team's alternate jerseys displays the word "Keesusk," the Mohegan word for "Sun."

"Our languages were taken from us in colonization," Regan said. "So to see 'Keesusk' on those uniforms is so joyous, so validating for our tribe."

The Mohegan Tribe purchased the WNBA's Orlando Miracle in 2003 amid a financial crisis for the league with no clear path forward. That's when the team relocated to Uncasville, Connecticut and became the Sun.

By 2010, the Sun had made deep playoff runs, ranked near the top of the league in game attendance and became the first WNBA team to turn a profit despite playing in the league's smallest market.

Following the Mohegan's lead, other tribes have since invested in professional sports to diversify their economies. Wilton Rancheria is now majority owner of Major League Soccer's Sacramento Republic FC. The Seneca Nation recently purchased the National Lacrosse League's Rochester Knighthawks. And the Pechanga Band of Indians' business arm is a founding partner of the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome arena.

Regan said the "writing's been on the wall" since the WNBA exploded in popularity and players negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement that requires teams to provide state-of-the-art practice facilities among other expensive upgrades that the tribe would have struggled to afford.

The Mohegan Tribal Council declined an emailed interview request Wednesday. In selling the team, Meehan trusts that the council made the right business decision. But they called the WNBA's move to effectively block a deal that would have sent the Sun to Boston, a much closer venue, a "betrayal" of the tribe that they say rescued the franchise.

Ahead of Thursday's final game, Meehan is gathering 24 years of Connecticut Sun mementos—ticket stubs, her original 2003 team jersey—to keep in a framed shadow box signed by the 2026 team's players.

Regan fought tears while explaining what Mohegan people will lose when the team relocates. She said her people should be proud of the role they played in shaping the WNBA's success story.

"Before all the attention, when the WNBA needed investment, who stepped up?" Regan said. "Mohegan did." ___ This story is published through the Global Indigenous Reporting Network at The Associated Press.