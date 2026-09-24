Sun brace for an 'emotional' farewell as the WNBA franchise plays its final game in Connecticut

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UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut WNBA franchise will play its final game in the state before it moves to Houston next year after an impressive run for the first independently owned team in the league.

Texas will be the third stop for the franchise. The team moved to Connecticut in 2003 from Orlando. The Sun made three trips to the WNBA Finals, hosted a record four All-Star Games and Connecticut was the first team to turn a profit in the league's history. The team, which was purchased for $10 million, was sold for $300 million.

"It's been an emotional week," team president Jen Rizzotti told The Associated Press. "The silver lining of the chapter closing is it forces you to look at what this franchise has meant for over two decades and make sure the story is told and the legacy lasts forever."

The franchise is moving to the home of the former Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. Its time in Connecticut will end Thursday when the Sun face Toronto in the regular-season finale.

Rizzotti will move to Houston with the team as the president of basketball operations. She said that 75-80% of the front office staff will also make the move.

"It's exciting to celebrate the past while also being emotional that it's ending," she said. "Thursday is a celebration of our fans with fan appreciation night. One game isn't enough to show the appreciation of how much they poured into the franchise for 24 years."

The WNBA seems to have outgrown the Sun with the new collective bargaining agreement demanding standard amenities for all teams that include state-of-the-art practice facilities.

The Mohegan Tribe, which owns the franchise, sold the team to Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for $300 million.

The Sun had an offer for $325 million from a group led by Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca that would have moved the franchise to Boston. The WNBA basically blocked that deal from happening by saying that "relocation decisions are made by the WNBA Board of Governors and not by individual teams."

Now the franchise is becoming the first to relocate since San Antonio moved to Las Vegas in 2017.

"It's sad," said former Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess in a phone interview. "I put a lot into it and to see it go is sad. It did confirm that it was a good business decision to bring it there in the first place. If I was still CEO I'd recommend we sell it for that much profit."

Being in the smallest market in the WNBA led to difficulties for the franchise to attract top free agents. Over the past two years the team has gone from being a WNBA Finals contender to rebuilding mode.

Still, despite a 10-33 record, the Sun were drawing nearly 8,700 fans a game in the 10,000-seat arena.

Throughout the season Connecticut honored some of the franchise's iconic players, including Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas, Alyssa Thomas, Tina Charles along with coaches Curt Miller and Mike Thibault. The group joined other Connecticut standouts — Margo Dydek, Katie Douglas, Nykesha Sales, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Lindsay Whalen and Asjha Jones — in the rafters at the arena.

Thibault was the last of the group to be honored as Connecticut hosted the event after last Sunday's game against Minnesota. Whalen, Charles and McWilliams-Franklin were in attendance for that contest as well as dozens of other former employees and front office staffers.

They told stories and stayed well after the game reminiscing about the franchise. Rizzotti expects a similar celebration after Thursday's finale.

"I know we're going really blow the game out," she said of celebration plans. "Lot of things we're giving away, postgame mingles and autograph opportunities. When everybody leaves we'll just pop Champagne on the court for the last time. I'm proud of what we built."

Etess remembers trying to sell NBA Commissioner David Stern on moving a franchise to the Mohegan Sun. The late commissioner was concerned about putting a team in a casino, but as it turns out, he was ahead of his time.

"There was a lot of excitement at the beginning, still a casino and a professional sports team being together wasn't well received everywhere," Etess recalled in a phone conversation. "David Stern took a lot of the hard questions when that was happening. In retrospect, it was an icebreaker for a lot of the gambling stuff that happened since. The tribe was proud of having the team as it was great to bring national attention to the state and casino."

The Mohegan Tribe bought the team for $10 million and with the WNBA in CBA negotiations the franchise had a few months to get everything ready to start in 2003. Thibault remembers when he was hired as the coach in January, the franchise had literally nothing.

Thibault said he had to order basketballs, uniforms and even sports bras for his players. The franchise quickly turned into contenders, reaching the WNBA Finals in 2004 and 2005.

Thibault joked that when the team first started fans came to games to cheer on former UConn players when they came to town, but soon they became fans of the franchise.

"The first year, we didn't have as good attendance as we had hoped, but that changed quickly," Etess said. "We didn't give tickets away. After the second year we were always up there in total attendance for many, many years."

The Sun became the first team in WNBA history to make a profit when they made it happen in 2010.

"It meant a lot to us," Etess said. "We really focused on doing everything right, trying to run the team professionally."

Etess is sad to see the state lose its last professional team in an area that has been a women's basketball hotbed for so long.

"It's odd that the league didn't want the team to stay in Connecticut," he said. "Connecticut is such a crucial part of women's basketball. The state that loves women's basketball isn't going to have a pro team, doesn't feel right to me."

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here