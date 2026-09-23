Angel Reese fine after taking hit to face just before halftime in Atlanta's win over New York

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Angel Reese was fine after taking a shot to the face in the Atlanta Dream's 83-65 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Atlanta coach Karl Smesko said after the game that Reese could have gone back in the game if she had been needed.

"She was cleared, but we made a decision that it would be smart for her to sit out the second half," he said.

With 5.6 seconds left in the second quarter, Reese drew an offensive foul on Sabrina Ionescu. The Liberty guard's arm hit Reese in the face. The officials reviewed the play and upgraded it to a flagrant 1 foul.

Reese, who had gone back to the locker room, came out and made the two free throws. She then went back to the locker room. Atlanta led 41-26 at the half. Reese had six points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.

She wasn't on the bench at the start of the second half, but came back to the bench with 6:19 left in the third quarter.

___

See AP's full WNBA coverage here