Braves' star Acuña day-to-day after fouling ball off left leg

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ATLANTA — Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Atlanta's game against Cincinnati in the third inning after fouling a ball off his left leg Tuesday night.

X-rays were negative and Acuña was listed as day-to-day with a contusion. He was able to walk slowly off the field under his own power after hobbling away from the battling circle and dropping to his knees in clear pain.

Acuña was tended to for several minutes by the Braves trainer, with manager Walt Weiss looking on intently, before heading straight to the home clubhouse.

The injury comes with the playoffs just a week away for Atlanta, which clinched its seventh NL East title in the past nine years. The Braves are likely to open the playoffs hosting a best-of-three series against the lowest-seeded wild-card team.

Acuña went down on a 3-1 pitch from Brandon Williamson with the Reds up 1-0. The slugging outfielder took a big swing, sending the ball off his left shin, below the knee and just above a protective guard. He dropped to the dirt with a big grimace, pulled himself up and limped a few feet away from the box before going to the ground again.

The 2023 NL MVP has been one of Atlanta's hottest hitters down the stretch, hitting seven homers in his last 18 games — including a grand slam in a sweep of the Astros last weekend. He is batting .259 with 20 homers, 55 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Brewer Hicklen took over the leadoff spot and right field after Acuña left the game.

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On a 3-1 pitch,

Acuna foul ball off left leg, just above a protective pad. Acuna went down in a heap, hobbled out of the batting circle and dropped to his knees again while attended to by manager Walt Weiss and the trainer. Acuna eventually left the game,