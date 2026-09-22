New York Mets hire interim manager Andy Green for full-time job, giving him 3-year contract

By Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 2:58 p.m.

 
New York Mets interim manager Andy Green answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in New York.

New York Mets interim manager Andy Green answers questions during a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

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NEW YORK — In a change of course, the New York Mets hired interim manager Andy Green for the full-time job on Tuesday, giving him a three-year contract.

The team made the announcement before opening a three-game series in Texas against the Rangers.

Green had been running New York's farm system before taking over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired in late June. At the time, Green said he wasn't particularly interested in managing beyond this year, and Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stears said Green would return to a front-office role after the season — a stance Stearns stuck to in the months that followed.

The last-place Mets have played better baseball under Green, however, going 37-38 since he took over, and the club chose not to conduct a search for a new manager this offseason.

Green also managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-19.

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