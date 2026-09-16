Yankees pull Aaron Judge for a pinch-hitter in the 6th against Twins because of lower leg tightness

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 2:17 p.m.

 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates while running the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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MINNEAPOLIS — New York Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge was pulled for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning Wednesday because of tightness in his lower right leg.

Judge, who was on the bench Tuesday for planned rest, struck out in both of his at-bats against Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews before being pulled for Heliot Ramos. Judge had to run to the gap to track down a double in the fifth, his last action in the field, but he didn't show any sign of discomfort or slowness.

The three-time American League MVP is 4 for 26 with 13 strikeouts and one extra-base hit in seven games since returning last week from a broken rib.

Judge homered in the series opener at Minnesota on Monday, when the Yankees clinched a postseason spot. They entered Wednesday trailing AL East leader Tampa Bay by 3 1/2 games.

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