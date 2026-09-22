Palo Alto Networks unveils AI-powered cybersecurity service using Claude, GPT models

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 22, 2026 at 7:36 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 7:34 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A Palo Alto Networks logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken August 18, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A Palo Alto Networks logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken August 18, 2025.(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Sept 22 — Palo Alto Networks said on Tuesday it ​would launch a new cybersecurity service for businesses, using advanced AI models ‌from Anthropic and OpenAI to help identify security vulnerabilities ⁠across corporate systems.

Hackers ​are increasingly using ⁠AI to find and exploit weaknesses in ‌corporate networks, ‌prompting cybersecurity firms to build defenses that ⁠can detect and ⁠respond to threats more quickly.

The service, called Unit 42 Continuous Frontier AI Defense, will use cyber-focused AI models including Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 and OpenAI's GPT-5.6-Cyber, ‌along with open-weight models, ​the company said.

The offering is designed to continuously test web applications, application programming interfaces and cloud infrastructure, helping customers identify vulnerabilities and possible attack paths as their digital environments change.

Palo Alto said the ​service would also provide guidance on fixing ‌security gaps, ‌including ⁠code-level fixes and virtual patching options.

The company said the service would be available globally through annual subscriptions, with pricing based on ‌the mix of ​OpenAI, Anthropic and open-source ‌models selected by ⁠customers.

(Reporting ​by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

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