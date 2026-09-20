Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

By Gianluca Semeraro, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 9:40 a.m.

 
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves after a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Picasso Museum as part of a Franco-Italian summit in Antibes, south of France, June 25.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves after a visit with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Picasso Museum as part of a Franco-Italian summit in Antibes, south of France, June 25. (Manon Cruz, Reuters)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Italy plans to ban face coverings in schools and limit foreign students.
  • Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced measures at a Brothers of Italy event.
  • Meloni emphasizes integration challenges; foreign students make up 11.6% of enrollment.

MILAN — Italy is preparing to ban face coverings in schools and to cap ​the number of foreign students per class, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she played up her right-wing credentials at ‌a youth event organized by her party.

Italy is among the European countries most exposed to migrant ⁠arrivals because of its central Mediterranean ​location, making migration a hot-button issue ⁠and a major challenge for successive governments.

The integration of migrants, particularly those ‌from Muslim-majority countries, remains ‌contentious in Italian politics and society. Debates over religious symbols, ⁠cultural integration, citizenship rules and immigration policy ⁠frequently polarize public opinion.

"A measure will soon be presented to a Cabinet meeting to legally establish a maximum number of foreign students per class. It also requires parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian and bans burqas and niqabs ‌in schools," Meloni told an annual gathering of ​the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party.

"If there is only one child in a class who doesn't understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers. However, if the number of children who don't understand the language becomes large - or even the majority - that ​is no longer integration; it is neglect," she added.

Meloni did not specify what ‌the maximum number ‌of foreign ⁠students per class would be.

Students who are not Italian citizens account for 11.6% of those enrolled in Italian schools — nearly 12 in every 100 students — according to Fondazione ISMU, a research institution.

"You must go to school with your ‌face uncovered, and in Italy ​no one, in the name of a ‌real or supposed tradition, ⁠can decide ​that a young woman must hide herself," Meloni said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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