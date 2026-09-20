Olympic-inspired education program launches in Utah elementary schools

CEDAR CITY — Students across the state will learn like Olympians with the launch of a pilot program that recently arrived in Iron County.

Utah 2034 Champion Schools is a statewide education program that brings the values of the Olympic and Paralympic movements into Utah elementary schools.

Committee Chair Amy Garff said this is "where (her) heart is."

"The Champions program is all about three main topics," she said. "It is first about attendance and showing up for school. Secondly, it's about literacy and improving how we read. Third, it's about the Paralympic and Olympic values that we're hoping to review each month with the kids."

The platform extends the Ken Garff for Good Literacy Initiative and will feature lesson plans for teachers, book recommendations, and motivational videos with Olympic and Paralympic athletes. There will also be a way to track reading minutes for students to win prizes.

Throughout the month of September, Champion 2034 Schools has held a series of "Opening Ceremony" events at several schools throughout the state, with 72 total elementary schools currently piloting the program.

KSL met the Champion Schools team at Three Peaks Elementary in Cedar City on Tuesday, along with Olympic short track speed skater Julie Letai, to present the program to staff and students.

"(Three Peaks) was a school that was recommended by their superintendent, and it's a school that has had great success with reading programs," Garff said. "They've got a fantastic faculty that can help us with this program, and we've got a lot to learn, too, so we're hoping they will give us feedback so that we can build this program into something that will work for all Utah students."

Champion Schools has already been implemented in 138 countries, reaching more than 60 million young people worldwide.

"We will be expanding to other elementary schools, and we will also be adding middle schools and high schools in the coming years," Garff said. "We've got 7½ years to reach all of the students in Utah. In one respect you think 7½ years is quite some time, but in the other respect, it's only 7½ years! I've got a lot of ground to cover."

Students in fifth grade this year will be seniors in high school when the Olympic Winter Games come to Utah, and Garff said that she hopes that through this program, they will be able to appreciate and understand the Games even more.

"It's inspiring to me because this program is all about building these kids and helping them build self-confidence in themselves and in their abilities," she said. "This is the joy when you come to an assembly like this. This is the why. It's these kids. This is where my heart is."