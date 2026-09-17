Video shows Messi pointing his finger at MLS commissioner Don Garber during postgame exchange

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MIAMI — Lionel Messi pointed his finger at MLS commissioner Don Garber on multiple occasions while speaking with him after Inter Miami's game with Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Postgame video showed Messi pointing at Garber and speaking to him before walking away. He then appears later in the video pointing at him and talking to him again. Another video showed them pointing at each other as they spoke.

MLS declined comment on the matter. Inter Miami didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The exchange came after Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup. Messi scored the 100th goal of his Inter Miami career during the game.

This victory gave Inter Miami another trophy three years after Messi's arrival. Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024 and MLS Cup in 2025.

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