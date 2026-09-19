Florida State-Alabama is delayed again by lightning in Tuscaloosa

By Henry Sklar, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 4:46 p.m.

 
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, right, meets with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, left, before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, right, meets with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, left, before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Lightning halted No. 10 Alabama's game against Florida State with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter and the Seminoles leading 21-13 on Saturday.

Officials cleared the field for the second weather delay of the day. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time, had been pushed back nearly two hours by thunderstorms in the area.

Alabama had just cut into Florida State's lead with Keelon Russell's 21-yard touchdown pass to Cedarian Morgan. The score capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:06. The Seminoles were set to receive the ensuing kickoff when play stopped.

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels had thrown for 156 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score. Ousmane Kromah added a 12-yard touchdown run as the Seminoles built a 21-6 lead.

Russell had completed 14 of 19 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Connor Talty made 32- and 43-yard field goals for Alabama's first six points.

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