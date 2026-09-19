Braden Pegan hauls in 2 TDs against former team as No. 17 Utah shuts out Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan Scalley said Monday afternoon that Saturday's game wasn't about wide receiver Braden Pegan in his return against his former team.

But Kevin McGiven, the former Utah State offensive coordinator, didn't get the message.

Pegan scored the first touchdown of the game on a 28-yard catch of a nine-play, 75-yard drive that featured the former Aggies receiver three times. He then added to his first half total with a 36-yard catch over two Aggies defenders in the end zone for his second score of the day to lift Utah to a 29-0 lead going into the halftime break.

The veteran receiver finished the afternoon game with 122 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches as No. 17 Utah rolled to a 33-0 victory over Utah State in the final game of the nonconference slate for the Utes (3-0).

Utah's offense had much of its way against the Utah State defense in the first half, but struggled at times against a tough defensive front that forced Devon Dampier into a fumble deep in Utah's territory.

But on third down, Utah State quarterback Grady Brosterhous threw an interception to safety Rabbit Evans in the back of the end zone, ending any chances of a score.

On Utah's ensuing possession, backup running back Daniel Bray took the handoff and went 63 yards to the end zone for a career high to give the Utes a 33-0 lead.

Bray led the team in rushing yards with 82 yards and one touchdown on three carries, while starting running back Wayshawn Parker struggled to get much push against the Aggies. Parker had a 94-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the play was called back for a holding penalty on Utah.

Dampier finished the game throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-32 passing, while adding 34 rushing yards on 10 carries. The veteran QB who was previously coached by Utah State (0-3) head coach Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico showed out well but had the fumble and two sacks taken in three quarters of action.

The Aggies' best chance of a score came late in the third quarter, as Brosterhous led the team down the field to Utah's 7-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1 situation, Utah defensive end Lance Holtzclaw blew up the play in the backfield to claim a 1-yard tackle for loss to preserve the clean sheet on the scoreboard.

Brosterhous, who started his second straight game for the Aggies, finished throwing fro 130 yards and an interception on 15-of-29 passing, while adding 17 rushing yards on 17 carries as the team's second-leading rusher.

The Aggies finished with 188 total yards of offense and were held to five three-and-out series against a Utah defense that didn't allow much all day. Utah linebacker Trey Reynolds led the team with 10 tackles, with Nate Ritchie adding six tackles, a sack and one tackle for loss.

This story will be updated.